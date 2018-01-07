Carroll, Oklahoma State get past Iowa State in OT

Jeffrey Carroll scored 24 points, Kendall Smith added 20 and Oklahoma State picked up its first win in the Big 12 by knocking off visiting Iowa State 96-87 in overtime Saturday.

The Cowboys (11-4, 1-2) also snapped a 10-game losing streak against the Cyclones (9-5, 0-3).

Donovan Jackson went 6-of-8 from beyond the arc and finished with a career-high 30 points for Iowa State.

Carroll hit a 3-pointer and the Cowboys led 87-85 with 1:40 left in the extra period. Nick Weiler-Babb, who finished with 12 points, tied the game with a pair of free throws on the next possession.

Oklahoma State then got some cushion, making it 91-87 on four straight points from Cameron McGriff. Smith then iced the game by making three free-throws in the final 32 seconds.

Solomon Young finished with 12 points and freshman Cameron Lard matched a season-high with four blocks for the Cyclones.

Mitchell Solomon added 14 points for Oklahoma State.

Iowa State finished the first half on a 17-2 run and led 34-32 at the break. However, Oklahoma State did much better handling the Cyclones pressure and scored the opening eight points of the second half, pushing to a 40-34 lead on a layup by Tavarius Shine, who finished with 15 points.

Iowa State answered when Lindell Wigginton was fouled converting a layup and he made the ensuing free throw to give his team a 49-48 lead with 10:58 left in the game.

The Cowboys showed they were equally as battle-tested. A 3-pointer by Carroll and free throw by Shine gave them a 52-51 margin with just under 10 minutes left.

Jackson made a 3-pointer and Iowa State made of 6 of 7 shots to take a 72-66 lead with just under five minutes left.

Oklahoma State would not go away and a 3-point play by Brandon Averette and layup by Smith pulled the Cowboys to within 76-75 with two minutes remaining. A pair of free throws by Carroll on the next possession provided Oklahoma State with a 77-76 lead with 1:21 left.

Hans Brase made a short jumper for Iowa State, which then forced a turnover. After Jackson made one of two free throws, the Cowboys tied the game 79-79 on a jumper by Smith to force overtime.

