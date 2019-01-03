Iowa State slips past Oklahoma State

EditorsNote: adjusts lede with official box score changing Shayok’s point total

Lindell Wigginton and Marial Shayok scored 17 points apiece, and Iowa State outlasted Oklahoma State 69-63 on Wednesday in Stillwater, Okla.

The game was the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams.

The Cyclones led 61-54 after a jumper by Michael Jacobson with 4:22 to play, but Oklahoma State made a final run, getting dunk from Cameron McGriff and a layup from Michael Weathers to pull to within 61-58.

However, Iowa State made the plays and its free throws down the stretch, going up 67-59 on a pair from the charity stripe by Shayok and holding fast in the final minute.

Nick Weiler-Babb added 15 points for the Cyclones (11-2, 1-0 Big 12). Tyrese Haliburton scoring 12 for Iowa State, which has won four straight.

McGriff and Lindy Waters III led the Cowboys (6-7, 0-1) with 15 points. Weathers added 12 for Oklahoma State, which lost for the fifth time in seven games.

The game went back and forth in the first half, with the Cyclones building as much as a 12-point lead before Oklahoma State surged back, using the 3-point shot to get it done.

The Cowboys finished the half on a 9-0 run with Curtis Jones, McGriff and finally Thomas Dziagwa canning baskets from beyond the arc to allow the Cowboys to take a 36-35 lead to intermission.

McGriff led all scorers in the half with 12 points while playing all 20 minutes.

Shayok and Wigginton had 11 and 10 points, respectively, over the first 20 minutes, but Iowa State shot just 34.5 percent from the floor.

Halliburton poured in back-to-back threes, the second with 12:36 to play, to push the Cyclones to a 49-46 lead.

The Cowboys return to the floor on Saturday at Oklahoma for the first Bedlam game of the season. Iowa State heads home to face No. 5 Kansas on Saturday afternoon.

—Field Level Media