Likekele lifts Oklahoma State past Iowa State

Isaac Likekele scored a layup with five seconds left to help No. 8 seed Oklahoma State defeat No. 9 seed Iowa State 72-71 on Wednesday night in the first round of the Big 12 Championship in Kansas City, Mo.

Mar 12, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Empty stands prior to the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Sprint Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys advanced to face top-seeded Kansas on Thursday.

A 15-2 run for Iowa State before the first media timeout of the second half gave the Cyclones a comfortable lead at 47-38. The Cyclones eventually extended the lead to 10 points. But Oklahoma State gradually chipped away until the Cowboys grabbed the lead with Likekele’s two free throws with 20.4 seconds left.

Iowa State regained the lead with eight seconds left when Terrence Lewis drove the lane for a dunk. But Likekele raced end to end for the game-winner.

Oklahoma State (18-14) was led by Likekele with 21 points. Cameron McGriff added 17 points and 8 rebounds, and Yor Anei had 12 points.

Iowa State (12-20) was led by Prentiss Nixon with 25 points. Michael Jacobson had 13 points for the Cyclones and Tre Jackson had 10.

Prior to the game, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced that, beginning with Thursday’s games in both the men’s and women’s tournaments, all games will be played with restricted access due to concerns about the Coronavirus. Each team will be allotted 125 tickets to be given to guests of student athletes coaches and support staff. The arena will be cleared after each game.

The first half was back and forth, with neither team able to grab a lead larger than six points, and that came when Oklahoma State went on an 8-0 run late in the first half. Iowa State scored the last four points of the half, cutting the deficit to 34-32.

Both teams shot the ball fairly well in the opening stanza. The Cowboys were 14 of 28 while the Cyclones were 13 of 30. The problem for each team was the 10 turnovers each committed.

Oklahoma State was led before the break by McGriff with nine points and Likekele with seven.

Iowa State was led by Nixon with nine points, and Jackson and Jacobson had six points each.

—Field Level Media