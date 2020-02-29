Seniors lead Oklahoma State over Iowa State

Feb 29, 2020; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Isaac Likekele (13) warms up before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron McGriff had 19 points and Thomas Dziagwa added 14 off the bench as Oklahoma State’s seniors led the way in a 73-61 win over Iowa State on Saturday afternoon in Stillwater, Okla.

The Cowboys (15-14, 5-11 Big 12) won for the fifth time in eight games after an 0-8 start in league play thanks to 49 points from their four scholarship seniors.

McGriff and Dziagwa were a combined 11 of 20 from the field, with Dziagwa hitting four 3-pointers in the first half, while fellow seniors Lindy Waters and Jonathan Laurent added 10 and six, respectively.

OSU led 36-29 at the half, building the edge to 10 on Isaac Likekele’s layup with 16:28 to go. ISU got within 48-42 with 12:49 left on a three-point play from Terrence Lewis, but the Cowboys ran off the next five and the Cyclones couldn’t get closer than seven the rest of the way.

A Dziagwa layup with 4:12 left gave OSU a 66-54 lead as the Cowboys shot 59.1 percent in the second half and 51.9 percent for the game, their best rate in Big 12 play.

Iowa State (12-17, 5-11) lost for the 13th straight time on the road while dropping its 11th consecutive Big 12 road game.

Those streaks looked like they would end early after Rasir Bolton scored seven of his 14 first-half points in the first 1:58 of play, but after making four of his first five shots the Penn State transfer went 1 of 9 the rest of the way and finished with 16.

Michael Jacobson added 13 for Iowa State, which turned it over 17 times. The Cyclones had a season-high 19 turnovers in an 89-82 home win over the Cowboys on Jan. 21.

—Field Level Media