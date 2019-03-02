No. 15 Kansas holds off Oklahoma State's upset bid

Junior forward Dedric Lawson recorded his 18th double-double, posting 20 points and 15 rebounds Saturday as No. 15 Kansas outlasted Oklahoma State 72-67 at Stillwater, Okla.

The Jayhawks (22-7, 11-5 Big 12) remained in contention for at least a share of a 15th consecutive Big 12 championship after recovering from a five-point deficit in the second half.

Freshman guard Quentin Grimes, who added 17 points, nailed a 3-pointer to tie it for the Jayhawks at 67-67 with 2:44 remaining.

Junior reserve guard Curtis Jones fueled the upset bid with 19 points for the Cowboys (10-19, 3-13), who extended No. 11 Texas Tech to overtime Wednesday in a road defeat.

Junior forward Cameron McGriff added 19 points and eight rebounds for Oklahoma State but fouled out with 1:38 remaining.

Junior guard Thomas Dziagwa had 15 points, including the Cowboys’ first eight. The defeat was the 11th in Oklahoma State’s last 12 conference games. Dziagwa missed a contested air ball from 3-point range with 14.8 seconds left and the Cowboys trailing by one.

Lawson, who was 9-for-9 from the free throw line, was then fouled with 14.2 seconds remaining and made both shots to give Kansas a 70-67 lead. Junior guard Lindy Waters, playing on an injured ankle, missed a 3-pointer for Oklahoma State with four seconds left as the Jayhawks used an 8-0 closing run to seal the outcome.

The Jayhawks made 20 of 23 free throws, while the Cowboys went just 2 of 5.

Jones, an Indiana transfer, came off the bench to score 10 first-half points and lead the Cowboys to a 37-32 lead at the break. His 3-pointer with 3:48 left gave Oklahoma State its largest first-half margin, 35-28.

The Cowboys used a 13-0 run to gain a 21-14 lead and did not trail the rest of the half while going 7 of 14 from 3-point range. They entered the game leading the Big 12 with 8.8 made 3-pointers, where they had taken 40 percent of their attempts.

Grimes netted 10 first-half points to lead Kansas, which shot just 33 percent before the break.

