Oklahoma State holds on for upset of No. 6 Kansas

Cade Cunningham scored 18 points and recorded a key block that led to the game-winning basket Tuesday as Oklahoma State upset No. 6 Kansas 75-70 at Stillwater, Okla.

Cunningham, a highly-regarded freshman who shot just three times Saturday in a win at Kansas State, found his shooting touch as Oklahoma State (9-3, 3-3 Big 12) prevailed for the fifth time in its past eight home matchups against Kansas.

The Jayhawks (10-3, 4-2) roared back, using a 21-2 blitz to go up 70-67 with 1:20 remaining on a jumper in the lane from David McCormack, whose double-double included season bests of 24 points and 12 rebounds.

The Cowboys forged a tie on a 3-pointer from Isaac Likekele with 1:02 left. A block by Cunningham then led to a run-out by Rondel Walker, who converted a three-point play for a 73-70 lead with 38 seconds left.

Ochai Agbaji missed two 3-point attempts on the Jayhawks’ last possession before Bryce Williams stole an inbounds pass and raced the length of the floor for a game-ending dunk, the last of the Cowboys’ whopping 37 fastbreak points.

Kansas managed just eight points on the fastbreak.

Garrett scored six of the last eight points in the Jayhawks’ big second-half spree and keyed defensive stops the Jayhawks consistently got out from their zone defense, including five turnovers during the run.

The upset ended the Jayhawks’ record-tying streak of 11 consecutive Big 12 road wins, a mark Kansas first established from 2001-03.

Williams scored 17 points and Avery Anderson III added 14 for the Cowboys. Walker had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Kansas rarely connected from deep, going 5 of 21, including 4 of 9 from Agbaji, who had 14 points.

Oklahoma State led by as many as 16 in the first half, hitting 56 percent of its shots to claim a 46-35 halftime margin. Cunningham scored 14 first-half points while Anderson and Williams added 10 each.

McCormack scored 12 first-half points to pace Kansas, which closed with five unanswered points before the break.

--Field Level Media