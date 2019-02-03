Wade's perfect shooting lifts Kansas State past Oklahoma State

Dean Wade made all nine of his shots from the field and finished with a season-high 24 points as Kansas State breezed to a 75-57 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday in a Big 12 clash at Stillwater, Okla.

Feb 2, 2019; Stillwater, OK, USA; Kansas State Wildcats forward Dean Wade (32) drives to the basket defended by Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Cameron McGriff (12) during the first half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Barry Brown Jr. connected on a career-high-tying five 3-pointers to highlight his 18-point performance as the Wildcats (16-5, 6-2) won a sixth consecutive conference game for the first time since Feb. 16-March 5, 2013.

Wade made all three of his 3-point attempts en route to eclipsing his previous season high of 21 points, set in the Kansas State’s 82-67 win over Missouri on Nov. 19.

Cartier Diarra added 10 points for the Wildcats, who coasted to their sixth victory in seven outings on the strength of a 19-0 run that stretched from the first half into the second. Kansas State shot 53.1 percent (26 of 49) from the field and 55.2 percent (16 of 29) from 3-point range.

Curtis Jones had a team-high 14 points and Lindy Waters III added 12 for Oklahoma State (9-12, 2-6), which has dropped four of its past five games.

The Wildcats were sluggish out of the gate and countered five straight misses from the field and an early five-point deficit with an 18-5 run. Brown ignited the surge with a layup and a 3-pointer on consecutive possessions before capping the stretch with a 3-pointer from well behind the arc to give Kansas State a 25-17 lead.

Wade ratcheted up the intensity on the defensive end, stepping in front of a pass from Waters before racing up the court for an emphatic dunk to net the Wildcats a 35-27 advantage with 2:22 remaining in the first half.

Kansas State kept adding to the lead, with Xavier Sneed drilling an uncontested 3-pointer before alertly finding Makol Mawien under the basket for a dunk on the next possession.

Brown sank a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Wildcats a 43-27 halftime lead. Wade recorded the Wildcats’ first six points in the second half before Yor Anei’s dunk ended Oklahoma State’s nine-minute scoring drought.

Anei’s dunk did little to slow Kansas State, as Brown, Wade and Diarra also connected from long range to help the Wildcats build a 61-32 lead midway into the second half.

