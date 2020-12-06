Oklahoma State rallies past Oakland, 84-71

Freshman point guard Cade Cunningham scored a team-high 18 points to lead Oklahoma State to an 84-71 victory over Oakland on Saturday night in Stillwater, Okla.

Slideshow ( 25 images )

Cunningham, last year’s national high school player of the year, also recorded eight assists, two steals and four rebounds for the Cowboys (4-0).

Isaac Likekele added 16 points and seven rebounds for OSU while Kalib Boone scored 13 points.

Rashad Williams of Oakland (0-6) led all scorers with 32 points -- 30 of which came on 3-point shots. Teammate Jalen Moore added 13.

Just as they did in a win against highly acclaimed Marquette earlier in the week, the Cowboys started off slowly against Oakland -- they trailed 14-7 after the first 5 minutes as the Golden Grizzlies found their range from 3-point range. OSU battled back to tie things at 16-16 five minutes later.

But Oakland didn’t buckle as it kept hitting 3s and went back up, maintaining slim leads until Bryce William scored on a layup with 26 second to go in the half to give the Cowboys a 37-36 lead at the intermission.

Likekele led OSU with 12 points in the half. Rashad Williams had 12 for Oakland -- all of which came on 3-point shots.

Cunningham didn’t hit a shot until the 6:40 mark of the half. He finished the first 20 minutes with 6 points on 2 of 4 shooting from the floor.

The second half started like the first -- with the Grizzlies hitting 3s. With Moore hitting three 3-pointers and Williams one in the first two minutes, Oakland went up 50-47.

Things stayed close until the final eight minutes when the Cowboys, led by Cunningham’s points and assists began pulling away before putting it away.

--Field Level Media