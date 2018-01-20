Oklahoma State edges Oklahoma despite Young's 48

EditorsNote: Corrects points in headline

Trae Young turned in one of the most memorable performances in Oklahoma history on Saturday in Bedlam at Gallagher-Iba Arena, but Oklahoma State beat the No. 4 Sooners 83-81 in overtime.

Young scored 48 points -- tied for the fifth-best scoring effort in Oklahoma history -- but his 3-pointer at the buzzer fell short, and the sold-out crowd rushed the court.

Jeffrey Carroll scored 23 points, including a pair of free throws with 39 seconds left that put the Cowboys in front for good. Kendall Smith added 20, hitting a pair of big 3-pointers -- one at the end of regulation and another sending the game to halftime.

Young, who had just 14 points at halftime, scored his 48 points on 14 of 38 shooting, hitting eight 3-pointers. No other Sooners player scored more than eight points.

The Sooners led by five points with two minutes to play in regulation before the Cowboys came back.

Needing a 3-pointer to force overtime coming out of the timeout with 11.1 seconds left, Smith ducked in as if to drive, then stepped out, creating just enough space to hit the shot over Oklahoma’s Christian James.

The Sooners had a chance to put it away in the final minute after Oklahoma State’s Brandon Averette missed a pair of free throws.

But the Cowboys’ Mitchell Solomon swatted the ball away near midcourt, then scrambled to beat Young for the ball and dish to Tavarius Shine from his back for a dunk that cut Oklahoma’s lead to one.

Oklahoma State led by as many as 19 in the first half, forcing the Sooners into eight first-half turnovers.

But when Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger switched to a zone defense about midway through the first half, the Cowboys found it more difficult to get much going offensively.

The Sooners trimmed the lead to eight in the final three minutes of the first half. The Cowboys gained a bit of the momentum back, in part thanks to Smith’s 3-pointer at the buzzer -- moments after the last of Oklahoma’s first-half turnovers -- that sent OSU into the break up 42-30.

-- Field Level Media