Cunningham carries Oklahoma State past Oral Roberts

Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham scored his team’s last 12 points in the final 1:32, allowing the Cowboys to survive a 3-point barrage from Oral Roberts on Tuesday night and claim an 83-78 nonconference win in Stillwater, Okla.

Cunningham converted a three-point play, canned a 3-pointer and then sandwiched four free throws around a short jumper to push Oklahoma State (5-0) across the finish line. The 6-foot-8 freshman, a preseason All-American, finished with a career-high 29 points.

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe came off the bench to add 15 points for the Cowboys, who also got 11 from Kalib Boone. Oklahoma State hit 62.1 percent of its shots in the second half, when it had nine assists after recording none in the first half.

Max Abmas was brilliant in defeat for the Golden Eagles (1-3), firing in 36 points on 11-of-20 shooting that included a 7-of-12 performance on 3-point attempts. Abmas, who scored 23 second-half points, added six rebounds and nine assists.

Kevin Obanor chipped in 16 points and 12 boards for Oral Roberts, which sank 16 of 32 3-point shots. In the past two games, the Cowboys have allowed their opponents to convert 33 3-pointers but have managed to win each time.

Oklahoma State landed the first punch, establishing a 10-3 lead less than 3 1/2 minutes into the game after Ferron Flowers Jr. drew a foul in transition and made two free throws.

But Oral Roberts responded, hurting the Cowboys in the way Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton feared it would by using the 3-point arc to its advantage. The Golden Eagles converted five 3-pointers while turning a seven-point deficit into a 22-18 edge after a triple from Abmas.

Oklahoma State rallied by using its ability to get to the foul line. The Cowboys made 5 of 6 free throws in a three-minute stretch to regain the lead, then leaned on Cunningham to close the half strong. His layup with 3.6 seconds remaining put the Cowboys ahead 32-31 at intermission.

--Field Level Media