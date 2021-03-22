No. 12 Oregon St. strikes again, knocking off No. 4 Oklahoma St.

Ethan Thompson scored a game-high 26 points, making 15 of 16 free-throw attempts, as 12th-seeded Oregon State continued its run in the NCAA Tournament, defeating fourth-seeded Oklahoma State 80-70 Sunday night in Indianapolis.

Jarod Lucas and Maurice Calloo each added 15 points for the Beavers (19-12), as the Pac-12 Conference improved to 6-0 in this year’s tournament. Front-court players Roman Silva and Warith Alatishe combined for 13 points and 24 rebounds. The Beavers held a 52-32 edge on the boards.

The Beavers, who hadn’t won an NCAA Tournament game since 1982 before Friday, will play eighth-seeded Loyola-Chicago, which upset No. 1 Illinois earlier Sunday, in the Sweet 16.

Freshman Cade Cunningham, the Big 12 Conference’s player of the year, led Oklahoma State (21-9) with 24 points, despite shooting 6-for-20 from the field. Avery Anderson III added 16 points, and Keylan Boone scored 13 for the Cowboys.

Just like their 70-56 victory against Tennessee in the opening round, the Beavers built a 14-point halftime, and Calloo scored all of his points before intermission on Sunday.

The Cowboys pulled within 54-52 on a Cunningham jumper with 11:21 left, before Oregon State restored a double-digit lead.

The Cowboys rallied again in the final minutes, closing to 70-67 on a Cunningham 3-pointer with 3:39 left.

Thompson made a jumper with 2:42 left and added two free throws with 1:43 to go to make it 74-67. He made four more free throws in the final minute to help clinch the victory.

Oregon State led 44-30 at the half, the largest deficit the Cowboys faced at the intermission this season.

Oklahoma State took an early 9-4 lead on a Cunningham 3-pointer with 15:57 left in the half.

The Beavers responded with an 8-0 run, sparked by a Calloo 3-pointer, to take the lead. They expanded their advantage to as many as 18 points, 40-22, on two free throws by Silva with 3:03 left.

