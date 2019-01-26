Oklahoma State wins seesaw battle with South Carolina

Thomas Dziagwa made five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 19 points as Oklahoma State defeated South Carolina 74-70 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday in Stillwater, Okla.

It was also Oklahoma State’s annual “Remember the Ten” game, honoring the memory of 10 members of the Cowboys program who died in a plane crash in Colorado on Jan. 27, 2001.

Dziagwa made 5 of 9 3-pointers, Lindy Waters III added 17 points and Cameron McGriff scored 14 as Oklahoma State (9-11) ended a three-game losing streak.

The Cowboys enjoyed a decisive 14-point edge at the foul line, making 23 of 29 free throws while the Gamecocks were 9 for 9.

Chris Silva scored 15, A.J. Lawson had 12 and Keyshawn Bryant added 10 points for South Carolina (10-9), which has dropped two of its last three games.

Oklahoma State led by five points at halftime, but South Carolina scored the first six points of the second half.

The lead changed hands seven more times before the Cowboys opened a lead.

McGriff’s three-point play and Waters’ 3-pointer gave the Cowboys a 47-40 lead.

Hassani Gravett made two 3-pointers as the Gamecocks regained the lead at 59-57.

The lead changed hands three more times and Dziagwa’s 3-pointer helped give the Cowboys a 70-65 lead.

Silva made two free throws to cut the lead to three with 1:12 remaining before Waters got free for a layup with 19 seconds left.

The lead changed hands eight times in the first seven minutes before Oklahoma State held the advantage for the rest of the first half.

Dziagwa made two 3-pointers and two free throws and the Cowboys used a 9-0 run to take their biggest lead of the half at 26-14.

Tre Campbell’s 3-pointer stopped the run and Silva added a 3-pointer before Campbell made another to pull South Carolina within 28-25.

Curtis Jones’ 3-pointer helped Oklahoma State take a 33-28 halftime lead.

