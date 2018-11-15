Oklahoma St. rolls past UTSA in home opener

Cameron McGriff totaled 22 points and nine rebounds on Wednesday night as Oklahoma State opened its home schedule with an 82-60 rout of Texas-San Antonio in Stillwater, Okla.

Thomas Dziagwa hit four 3-pointers and added 16 points for the Cowboys (1-1), coming off a last-second loss in their season opener Saturday at Charlotte. Lindy Waters finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Oklahoma State shot well, canning 50 percent of its field goals and 10-of-20 from the 3-point line. Its effective shooting percentage, which factors in made 3s, was actually 58.1 percent. The Cowboys drew assists on 16 of their 31 field goals.

Byron Frohnen score 11 points and Adokiye Iyaye added 10 for the Roadrunners (0-3), who converted just 32.3 percent of their field goal tries and were 5-of-26 on 3s as they suffered their second loss against a Big 12 opponent this week. UTSA fell at home to Oklahoma on Monday night.

The Roadrunners lived up to their nickname to start the game, racing out to a 9-0 lead in the first 3:23 as Atem Bior scored five points. The margin reached 13-3 at the 14:51 mark when Nick Allen canned a layup.

Then Oklahoma State went to work. It spent the next five-plus minutes reeling in UTSA, taking its first lead with nine minutes left on a 3-pointer by Dziagwa that made it 22-19. That was part of a 19-3 run that ended on two free throws by Maurice Calloo with three minutes left in the half.

Ahead 36-27 at the half, the Cowboys experienced a brief hiccup to start the second half. The Roadrunners ripped off seven straight points, closing within 38-34 when Frohnen converted a layup off a Keaton Wallace feed.

It took Oklahoma State just over two minutes to regain control, this time for good. It ripped off nine straight points, Waters drilling a 3-pointer with 16:21 remaining to up the margin to 47-34.

