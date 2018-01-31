Balanced attack helps TCU knock off Oklahoma State

Alex Robinson and Kenrich Williams scored 13 points apiece to lead balanced and hot-shooting TCU to a 79-66 win over Oklahoma State on Tuesday in Big 12 action at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla.

Desmond Bane and Kouat Noi added 12 points each for TCU (16-6, 4-5 Big 12) while Vladimir Brodziansky had 10 points for the Horned Frogs, who outshot Oklahoma State 55.6 percent to 41.8 and owned a 37-26 rebounding advantage.

Jeffrey Carroll led all scorers with 18 points as Kendall Smith tallied 13, McGriff poured in 11 and Lindy Waters III scored 10 points for Oklahoma State (13-9, 3-6), which forced TCU into 20 turnovers. The Cowboys have lost four of its past five contests.

TCU led just 63-57 after a dunk by Oklahoma State’s Cameron McGriff with 6:38 to play. The Horned Frogs then fashioned a 9-2 surge to expand their advantage to 72-59 with 3:50 remaining

The first half was about as even as possible as both teams took 28 shots from the floor and TCU forged a 36-31 lead at halftime by making three more field goals (14) than Oklahoma State (11). Both squads also went 5 of 7 from 3-point territory and had 10 turnovers; the Cowboys outrebounded TCU 18-17 and made one more free throw than the Horned Frogs.

TCU scored the final six points of the first half while Oklahoma State went the last 2:30 without a point. Noi led TCU with eight points off the bench and Robinson added seven points for the Horned Frogs. Carroll and Smith each scored eight points to lead Oklahoma State

The Horned Frogs pushed their lead to 59-43 on a Robinson 3-pointer with 10:47 remaining. But Oklahoma State cut that cushion in half over the next 3 1/2 minutes, as Carroll scored seven points in the 12-4 run that brought the Cowboys to within 63-55 with 7:02 to play.

TCU returns to the court on Saturday when it hosts No. 10 Texas Tech while Oklahoma State travels to No. 7 Kansas.

