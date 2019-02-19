Dziagwa helps Oklahoma State outlast TCU

Thomas Dziagwa poured in a career-high-tying 23 points as Oklahoma State outlasted TCU 68-61 on Monday in Stillwater, Okla., to snap an eight-game Big 12 Conference losing streak.

Feb 18, 2019; Stillwater, OK, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Desmond Bane (1) shoots the ball while defended by Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Lindy Waters III (21) and forward Yor Anei (14) during the first half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Isaac Likekele added 13 points for the Horned Frogs, including a key put-back and a free throw in the final minute.

A 3-pointer off an inbounds pass by TCU’s Desmond Bane allowed the Horned Frogs to pull within 61-59 with 2:40 to play. Lindy Waters III answered with an off-balance jumper with the shot clock running out to expand the Oklahoma State advantage to four points with 1:50 remaining.

After misses from each team, Likekele skied for an offensive rebound and scored on a tip-in that pushed the Cowboys’ lead to 65-59 with 27 seconds on the clock, and Oklahoma State was able to hold on by making three of its last four free throws.

Waters added 14 points for Oklahoma State (10-16, 3-10 Big 12). The Cowboys had lost eight of their previous nine games.

Alex Robinson and Desmond Bane led TCU (17-9, 5-8) with 19 points each. JD Miller added 11 for the Horned Frogs, who have lost three consecutive games and five of their past seven.

The first half featured a series of runs for both teams. TCU led 8-3 in the early going but the Cowboys roared back, scoring 22 of the game’s next 26 points to build a 25-12 advantage on a three-point play by Waters with 9:41 to play in the half.

The Horned Frogs answered the Oklahoma State run with one of their own, scoring nine straight points to cut the deficit to 25-21. A layup by Curtis Jones capped the Cowboys’ 12-2 response and set the table for Oklahoma State’s 39-30 lead at halftime.

Robinson hit for 13 points in the first half in 6-of-7 shooting to lead all scorers. Dziagwa, a junior who also had 23 points on Saturday in a loss to Texas, picked up right where he left off by scoring 12 points over the first 20 minutes of play.

TCU played without forward Kouat Noi for the second straight game because of a left ankle injury.

