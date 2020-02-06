Likekele's double-double spurs Oklahoma State past reeling TCU

Feb 5, 2020; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Yor Anei (14) warms up before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Isaac Likekele scored 15 points and distributed 11 assists and Thomas Dziawga added 14 points off the bench via four 3-pointers as Oklahoma State pushed its way past TCU 72-57 on Wednesday in Stillwater, Okla., to win its first Big 12 Conference game of the season.

Oklahoma State used a 19-2 mid-second-half run to sweep to a 59-45 lead as the Horned Frogs missed seven straight shots, went more than six minutes without a point and 10:09 of the second half without a field goal.

But TCU was not done, pulling to within 61-53 with 3:21 left on a jumper by Desmond Bane that capped a 6-0 spurt. Two free throws by Likekele with 2:43 left allowed Oklahoma State to re-establish its double-digit lead and the Cowboys were able to cruise to the finish line.

Yor Anei added 14 points and Cameron McGriff hit for 10 for Oklahoma State (11-11, 1-8 Big 12). The Cowboys snapped a two-game losing streak and now have won two of their past 10 outings.

RJ Nembhard led all scorers with 16 points, with Bane tallying 14 for the Horned Frogs (13-9, 4-5), who have lost four in a row and six of their past seven games.

The Cowboys led by as many as seven points in the first half before a Francisco Farabello second-chance jumper with 4:35 to play tied the game at 26. Two free throws by Jaire Grayer gave the Horned Frogs a short-lived two-point lead before Oklahoma State finished the half on a 10-2 run to earn a 36-30 advantage at the break.

Anei led all scorers in the half with eight points with Bane pacing the Horned Frogs with seven. Oklahoma State outshot TCU 46.7 percent to 37.9 percent over the first 20 minutes but the Horned Frogs stayed close thanks to a 22-16 edge in rebounding and a 10-0 advantage in second-chance points.

The game was tied at 40 after a layup by Likekele with 15:13 to play. TCU then led 43-42 on a dunk by Jonathan Laurent with 14:02 left before the Cowboys ran off on a 12-2 run to take charge of the game.

