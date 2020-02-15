Likekele leads Oklahoma State past No. 24 Texas Tech

Isaac Likekele scored 14 points, including three free throws in the final 1:13, as Oklahoma State outlasted visiting No. 24 Texas Tech 73-70 on Saturday in Big 12 Conference play in Stillwater, Okla.

Feb 15, 2020; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Davide Moretti (25) dribbles while defended by Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Lindy Waters III (21) during the first half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State led 68-67 with 1:13 to play after two free throws by Likekele following his missed shot and a steal. After another Texas Tech turnover and a foul, Jonathan Laurent canned two free throws to push the lead to 70-67.

The Red Raiders answered with two points from the charity stripe by Kevin McCullar with 20.4 seconds remaining to pull to 70-69. Laurent then hit one of two free throws before Texas Tech’s Chris Clarke missed two free throws with 7.4 seconds to play.

Likekele then iced the game with a free throw and Oklahoma State was able to hold on.

Kalib Boone and Laurent led Oklahoma State with 16 points each and Cameron McGriff had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Cowboys (13-12, 3-9 Big 12). Oklahoma State has won three of its past four games.

Davide Moretti and McCullar paced the Red Raiders (16-9, 7-5) with 15 points each while Jahmi’us Ramsey hit for 14 and Kyler Edwards added 12 points.

Texas Tech led 17-14 after an Edwards jumper with 7:48 to play in the first half but then went the next four and a half minutes without a field goal as the Cowboys swept to a 22-18 advantage. The Red Raiders broke that skid with a 3-pointer by Ramsey as part of an 11-5 run that netted them a 29-27 lead at intermission.

Even with the unsightly stretch, Texas Tech outshot Oklahoma State 41 percent to 33 percent over the first 20 minutes of play as Ramsey led all scorers with 11 first-half points.

Laurent led the Cowboys with seven points as Oklahoma State kept pace with the Red Raiders thanks to an 18-13 edge in rebounds and an 8-2 advantage in second-chance scoring.

Texas Tech forged a 9-1 run over a two-and-a half-minute stretch early in the second half to build a 40-32 advantage. But the Cowboys would not go away, pulling to within 54-53 on two free throws by Boone with 8:48 to play.

—Field Level Media