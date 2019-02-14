No. 15 Texas Tech rolls to rare win at Oklahoma St.

Sophomore guard Jarrett Culver scored 19 points as No. 15 Texas Tech rolled to a 78-50 victory over Oklahoma State on Wednesday night in Big 12 play at Stillwater, Okla.

Feb 13, 2019; Stillwater, OK, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Boynton reacts during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Senior guard Matt Mooney made all five of his 3-point attempts while scoring 15 points as Texas Tech (20-5, 8-4 Big 12) won for just the second time in its last 16 visits to Stillwater. Senior forward Tariq Owens contributed 11 points and seven rebounds, and sophomore guard Davide Moretti had eight assists as the Red Raiders won for the fifth time in their past six contests.

Junior forward Cameron McGriff recorded 18 points and 11 rebounds for Oklahoma State (9-15, 2-9), which has lost four straight games and seven of its last eight. Junior guard Lindy Waters III added 12 points.

Texas Tech shot 51.8 percent from the field, including 12 of 25 from 3-point range.

Oklahoma State shot just 36.7 percent and was 5 of 20 from behind the arc.

The Red Raiders had a 23-5 edge in points off turnovers, taking advantage of 14 turnovers by the Cowboys. Texas Tech committed seven.

The Red Raiders controlled the final 31-plus minutes to improve to 5-23 all-time in Stillwater.

Oklahoma State trailed 17-12 after a 3-pointer by junior guard Curtis Jones with 11:21 left in the first half before the Red Raiders erupted.

Texas Tech scored the next nine points to open up a 14-point advantage. Mooney and Moretti buried back-to-back 3-pointers later in the half to increase the lead to 41-21.

Mooney was 4 of 4 from 3-point range in the half and his final attempt with 37 seconds left accounted for the Red Raiders’ 44-23 halftime lead.

The onslaught continued in the second half as Texas Tech scored the first 15 points to take a 59-23 lead. Owens capped the rout with a three-point play with 15:13 left.

The Cowboys finally scored their first points of the second half when Waters got a friendly bounce from the front of the rim with 13:57 remaining.

The Texas Tech lead topped out at 37 before Oklahoma State used a 20-6 run to trim its deficit to 68-45 with 4:13 remaining.

