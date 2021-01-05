No. 14 West Virginia rallies from 19 down to clip Okla. St.

Slideshow ( 18 images )

Miles McBride hit consecutive 3-pointers in a 29-second span in the last three minutes Monday night as No. 14 West Virginia overcame a 19-point second-half deficit to score an 87-84 road win over Oklahoma State.

It was the 300th win as the Mountaineers coach for Bob Huggins, and perhaps his sweetest one in a while. They trailed 68-49 with 11:15 left after Rondel Walker hit two free throws but used pressure defense and the 3-point line to rally.

McBride finished with 21 points, making two free throws with 13.7 seconds left to make it a three-point game. Walker missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the last five seconds and a couple of putbacks went begging just before time expired.

Derek Culver scored 22 points and grabbed 19 rebounds for West Virginia (9-3, 2-2 Big 12), while Taz Sherman came off the bench to add 20 points.

Freshman Cade Cunningham scored 25 points and hauled in nine rebounds for the Cowboys (7-3, 1-3), but fouled out on a charging call with 31.1 seconds left and his team down by two. Isaac Likekele added 22 points, Walker hit for 12 and Bryce Williams tallied 11 points.

Oklahoma State wasted no time setting a tone for the first half, scoring on seven of its first eight possessions and taking a 14-7 lead less than four minutes into the game. Huggins felt compelled to use a timeout seven seconds before a TV timeout.

Not that it did the Mountaineers any good. The Cowboys kept pushing the pace and scoring off the good looks they created. Keylan Boone’s layup at the 10:08 mark made it 28-20, putting them on a pace for 112 points over a 40-minute game.

Oklahoma State slowed down a bit over the half’s remainder but maintained a comfortable lead. When Williams stuck a 3-pointer ahead of the halftime buzzer, the Cowboys took a 45-35 advantage to intermission.

--Field Level Media