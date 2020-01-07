No. 17 West Virginia swarms Oklahoma State

Jan 6, 2020; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Isaac Likekele (13) dribbles past West Virginia Mountaineers forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (11) during the first quarter at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Depth and defense were the keys Monday night as No. 17 West Virginia bounced back from a tough loss at Kansas on Saturday by stopping Oklahoma State 55-41 in a Big 12 Conference clash in Stillwater, Okla.

Freshman Oscar Tshiebwe scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Mountaineers (12-2, 1-1), while another freshman, Miles McBride, came off the bench to add 10 points. West Virginia used 12 players, outscoring the Cowboys 28-12 off the bench.

Lindy Waters scored 12 points, and Cameron McGriff added 10 with eight rebounds for Oklahoma State (9-5, 0-2). Waters’ 3-pointer in the second half marked the 1,000th point of his career, but it was one of the few highlights for him or the Cowboys.

Oklahoma State made just 29.2 percent from the field, including a dismal 1 of 20 from the 3-point line, and committed 19 turnovers. It also canned only 12 of 20 free throws and was outrebounded 40-36.

The Mountaineers led by double figures for most of the second half, opening up a 37-21 cushion with 15:07 remaining on a 3-pointer by Jordan McCabe. The lead reached 55-37 with 4:07 left when McBride scored in transition.

It didn’t take long to figure out this wouldn’t be a high-scoring game, as were the teams’ two meetings last season that Oklahoma State won by identical 85-77 scores. At the first TV timeout nearly 5 1/2 minutes into the game, West Virginia owned a 5-4 edge.

The next 5 1/2 minutes were equally ugly, the Cowboys grabbing an 11-10 edge on McGriff’s 3-point play with 9:56 remaining. But beginning with Chase Harler’s transition bucket off a turnover at the 8:24 mark, the Mountaineers finally found offensive traction.

They finished the half with a 16-6 run, capped when McBride pulled up just left of the top of the 3-point line and buried a 23-footer with 1.3 seconds remaining to give West Virginia a 28-19 lead at intermission. McBride’s eight points helped the Mountaineers earn a 19-2 advantage in bench scoring before the break.

