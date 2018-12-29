McGriff's double-double leads OK State to victory

Cameron McGriff scored 15 points and took 11 rebounds as Oklahoma State used patience on offense and stingy defense to produce a 69-59 win over visiting Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Saturday afternoon in Stillwater, Okla.

Oklahoma State (6-6) led just 48-43 after a free throw by the Islanders’ Elijah Schmidt with 13:01 to play in the game. The Cowboys then fashioned a 12-4 over the ensuing three-and-a-half minutes, capped by a jumper by Yor Anei, to push their advantage to 60-47.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi missed six of its first seven shots, failed on two free-throw attempts, and had five turnovers during that decisive stretch and never got back on track.

Thomas Dziagwa and Curtis Jones added 12 points each for the Cowboys, who won for the second straight game after losing four straight.

The Islanders’ Kareem South hit for 18 points to lead all scorers while Schmidt scored 14 for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (5-8), which shot just 33.9 percent from the floor in dropping its sixth game in its past seven outings.

The Islanders earned a 26-25 lead after a 3-pointer by South with 3:36 to play before halftime before Oklahoma State ended the half with a 10-2 run capped by Isaac Likekele’s dunk with 32 seconds remaining.

Oklahoma State led 35-28 at the half while holding the Islanders to 28-percent shooting and grabbing an 18-16 edge in rebounds.

The Cowboys were led in the half by McGriff’s nine points, with Jones adding eight off the bench, as Oklahoma State hit five of its eight 3-pointers over the first 20 minutes.

Tre Gray paced Texas A&M-Corpus Christi with nine points at intermission.

The Cowboys return to play on Wednesday when they open Big 12 Conference play by hosting Iowa State. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi heads home to battle Central Arkansas to begin the Southland Conference portion of its schedule.

