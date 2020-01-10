No. 9 Oregon hangs around, beats No. 24 Arizona in OT

Payton Pritchard stole an inbounds pass with 2.1 seconds to play, and Will Richardson scored 21 points off the bench to lead No. 9 Oregon to a 74-73 overtime win over No. 24 Arizona in their Pac-12 matchup Thursday night in Eugene, Ore.

Jan 9, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Francis Okoro (33) warms up before a game against the Arizona Wildcats at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Wildcats had two chances to win in the final four seconds, but Nico Mannion, a freshman who led the Wildcats with 20 points and six turnovers, missed a jumper and threw a bad pass.

Pritchard had 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals, and Richardson scored seven of Oregon’s eight overtime points. The Ducks (13-3 overall, 2-1 in Pac-12) have won four straight against the Wildcats.

Josh Green had 17 points and Zeke Nnaji 11 with 14 rebounds for Arizona (11-4, 1-1).

Chris Duarte has 17 points and eight rebounds for the Ducks, who never led by more than three points throughout the game.

In overtime, Oregon went ahead 71-68 on a spinning layup and free throw from Richardson. Then Mannion drilled a 3-pointer to tie the score at 71 with 1:37 left.

With Oregon down 66-64, Pritchard hit a difficult fadeaway jumper, then got a piece of Nnaji’s shot with four seconds to force overtime.

Oregon took its first lead of the game 47 seconds into the second half on a Francis Okoro dunk. But the Wildcats went ahead 57-52 on a 3-pointer from Dylan Smith with 7:20 to play.

The Ducks responded with an 8-0 run, with treys from Pritchard and Duarte to take their largest lead at 60-57. The Wildcats came back with seven straight points, two free throws and a basket from Nnaji and a 3-pointer from Smith from well beyond the top of the arc.

The Ducks trailed the entire first half but were down only 36-34 at the break. Mannion scored six of Arizona’s first seven points as the Wildcats broke out to a 7-0 lead, and it took Oregon almost 4 1/2 minutes to get its first basket.

Back-to-back dunks from junior forward Ira Lee gave the Wildcats a 20-11 lead with 9:58 to go. Arizona’s biggest lead was by 11, 29-18, after a three-point play from Josh Green.

Oregon couldn’t keep Nnaji off the glass, as the 6-11 freshman grabbed 10 rebounds in the first half, with four on offense.