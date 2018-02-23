Oregon edges Arizona State to get season sweep

Oregon guard Elijah Brown had 19 points and MiKyle McIntosh had 16 as the Ducks swept the season series from the Arizona State Sun Devils with a 75-68 Pac-12 victory at Matthew Knight Arena on Thursday.

Payton Pritchard had nine points, six assists and five rebounds, Paul White had 11 points and Troy Brown had nine for the Ducks (18-7, 8-7 Pac-12), who broke a two-game losing streak.

Shannon Evans II had 25 points and Remy Martin had 15 points for the Sun Devils (19-8, 7-8), who have lost two in a row after a three-game winning streak.

Pritchard’s layup gave the Ducks a 72-61 lead with 1:19 left before Kodi Justice made a 3-pointer and Evans hit two free throws to bring Arizona State within six.

Oregon made three free throws the rest of the way to maintain control.

The Ducks limited the perimeter-oriented Arizona State to 39.3 percent from the field, including 8-of-23 from three-point range.

Justice, who had 12 points, and Evans had two threes apiece.

Elijah Brown hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the first half for a 43-40 halftime lead, and he scored seven points when he Ducks scored the first 10 points of the second half for a 53-40 lead, their biggest.

Justice’s jumper started a 9-0 run and the Sun Devils later closed to within three, but they never were closer. All eight of Arizona State’s losses have been by single digits.

Oregon was the first team to beat Arizona State in Tempe this season when it stopped the then-No. 11 Sun Devils 76-72 on Jan. 13.

Brown and Pritchard had 18 points in the earlier meeting. Justice had 21.

Oregon had a 40-32 rebounding edge. Brown had seven.

With the loss, Arizona State can finish no better than a tie for third place in the Pac-12 behind at least Arizona and USC, and with one more loss would fall out of the running for one of the four byes in the first round of the conference tournament starting March 7.

The Ducks already had secured their eight straight winning season, a first since 1932.

