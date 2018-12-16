Pritchard, White lead Oregon over Boise State

Payton Pritchard scored 13 of his 19 points after intermission as Oregon rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat visiting Boise State 66-54 Saturday night in a nonconference game in Eugene, Ore.

Paul White added 14 points, 11 coming after halftime, and Victor Bailey Jr. scored 13 for the Ducks (7-3), who won their third straight.

Alex Hobbs matched his career-high with 21 points for the Broncos (4-6), who had a two-game winning streak snapped. Marcus Dickinson and Zach Haney each added 11 points for Boise State.

Oregon played without 7-foot-2 freshman center Bol Bol, who leads the team in scoring (21.0 points per game) and rebounding (9.6).

Bol, the son of late NBA standout Manute Bol, was sidelined by a left foot injury and wore a walking boot while on the bench. The school announced Bol would “undergo further evaluation next week.”

Boise State, which snapped the Ducks’ 46-game home winning streak last season, led 28-24 at the half as Hobbs scored 16 points and made all four of his 3-point attempts.

Oregon scored the first five points of the second half to take the lead at 29-28 on a 3-pointer by freshman Louis King.

The teams exchanged the lead twice more before Oregon’s Will Richardson scored on a driving layup with 16:38 left to give the Ducks the lead for good at 33-32.

That sparked a 12-2 run and the Ducks extended the advantage to as many as 14 points in the second half.

The Broncos shot just 8 of 26 in the second half, including 1 of 6 from 3-point range, and also were 9 for 15 from the free-throw line.

Oregon shot 48.8 percent (21 of 43) from the field while limiting Boise State to 35.3 percent (18 of 51). Even without Bol, the Ducks had a 28-18 advantage in points in the paint, and their bench outscored Boise State’s 25-7.

The teams will meet again Dec. 29 in Boise, Idaho.

