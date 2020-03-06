No. 13 Oregon moves into tie for Pac-12 lead with rout of Cal

EditorsNote: Several changes

Mar 5, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; (EDITORS NOTE: Image was created using a variable planed lens.) Oregon Ducks forward Shakur Juiston (10) prays before the game against the California Golden Bears at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Payton Pritchard’s 20 points and nine assists helped No. 13 Oregon roll to a 90-56 win over California Thursday night in Eugene, Ore.

The Ducks (23-7) ran their Pac-12 record to 12-5, pulling into a tie atop the conference standings with UCLA. Anthony Mathis added 17 points, Will Richardson overcame an ankle injury to score 13, and freshman Addison Patterson added 13, a career high for the freshman in a conference game.

Patterson saw increased playing time in the absence of Chris Duarte, who is expected to be out through the Pac-12 tournament next week after having surgery for a broken finger.

Oregon assured itself of a first-round bye in the conference tournament next week in Las Vegas, as the Ducks can finish no worse than second place. The top four teams in the standings get a bye to the quarterfinals.

Matt Bradley’s 15 points led the Golden Bears (13-17, 7-10), whose two-game winning streak ended. California is currently in the eighth position in the conference as the regular season winds to an end Saturday.

A 21-0 Oregon run in the first half did in the Bears, who went from being down 25-18 with 7:26 left to 46-18 at the 2:24 mark.

The Bears cut the lead to 15 at 58-43 and trailed 60-43 near the midway point of the second half, but Pritchard sank a difficult corner 3-pointer and Patterson hit another, putting the Ducks in front 66-43 with 9:47 left.

Mathis scored 12 of his points after halftime.

Oregon made 12 of 17 from beyond the arc, with Mathis making 5 of 6. The Ducks entered the game leading the conference in 3-point shooting and 3-point makes per game at 8.5.

The Ducks shot 59.6 percent for the game and improved to 16-0 at home this season.

—Field Level Media