Bol, No. 14 Oregon win big over Eastern Washington

Freshman center Bol Bol recorded 23 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots to help No. 14 Oregon roll to an 81-47 drubbing of visiting Eastern Washington on Friday night at Eugene, Ore.

Senior guard Ehab Amin added 13 points for the Ducks (2-0), who used an early 24-0 run to break open the game. Senior forward Paul White scored 11 points, and junior point guard Payton Pritchard added 10 points and eight assists.

The win was the 212th at Oregon for coach Dana Altman, tying him with Howard Hobson (1935-44, 45-47) for second-most in school history.

Senior guard Cody Benzel scored 16 points for Eastern Washington, which shot just 23.1 percent (15 of 65) from the field. The Eagles hoisted 45 3-point shots and made 13.

The Ducks shot 49.2 percent from the field, including 10 of 25 from 3-point range. Oregon held a 50-34 rebounding edge and had 30 points in the paint while Eastern Washington had just two.

Oregon’s lead reached 30 for the first time on a layup by Amin with 14:15 remaining. Bol followed with a dunk seconds later to make it 58-26 with 13:39 left.

Sophomore guard Victor Bailey Jr. later converted a four-point play to push the lead to 73-34 with 6:58 remaining. The advantage reached 40 for the first time when Bol hit two free throws to make it 77-37 with 3:29 left.

The lead topped out at 42 points.

Bol had 12 points and six rebounds as Oregon held a 35-15 lead at the break.

Eastern Washington led 6-5 after senior forward Jesse Hunt hit a 3-pointer with 15:57 left in the half, but the team then missed 19 straight shots and went 9:09 without a point.

Bol delivered two dunks and scored 10 points during the 24-0 burst. White and Bailey made 3-pointers as the Ducks took a 29-6 advantage.

Sophomore guard Jack Perry drained a 3-pointer to end the Eagles’ drought.

Eastern Washington shot just 14.7 percent (5 of 34) in the half, including 4 of 24 from 3-point range. Oregon shot 45.2 percent and was 3 of 13 from behind the arc.

