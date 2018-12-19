Oregon cruises past Florida A&M

Sophomore guard Victor Bailey Jr. scored 16 points to help Oregon post a 71-64 nonconference victory over visiting Florida A&M on Tuesday at Eugene, Ore.

Senior forward Paul White added 13 points for the Ducks (8-3). Junior point guard Payton Pritchard recorded 10 points and four steals as Oregon won its fourth consecutive game.

Senior guard Justin Ravenel scored 15 points, sophomore forward Bryce Moragne added 12 and freshman guard MJ Randolph tallied 10 to pace Florida A&M (3-10). The Rattlers have lost 10 of their past 11 games after opening with consecutive victories.

Oregon standout freshman center Bol Bol missed his second game in a row due to a knee injury.

Even without the 7-foot-2 Bol, the Ducks owned a 40-24 rebounding advantage. Oregon shot 45.5 percent from the field and made 7 of 25 3-point attempts.

The Rattlers shot 46.2 percent from the field and were 5 of 13 from long range.

Oregon struggled over the first 10 minutes before breaking loose with 18 consecutive points.

Bailey scored 14 first-half points as the Ducks took a 38-23 lead into the break.

Oregon used a 7-0 run early in the second half to build the lead to 48-27 on freshman forward Louis King’s layup with 16 minutes left.

A 3-pointer by freshman guard Will Richardson gave the Ducks a 61-38 lead with 10:27 to play.

Oregon led by 20 with under three minutes to play before Florida A&M rolled off the final 13 points to narrow the margin of defeat.

The Ducks missed 11 of their first 13 field-goal attempts and trailed by eight points midway through the first half. Bailey responded with the first six points of the 18-0 burst, and King capped it with a 3-pointer as the Ducks took a 28-18 advantage with five minutes left.

Bailey later hit back-to-back 3-pointers during a half-ending, 8-0 run to help account for the 15-point lead.

