No. 21 Oregon staves off Green Bay's challenge

Freshman Bol Bol had 21 points and nine rebounds, and Payton Pritchard added 18 points, six rebounds and five assists as No. 21 Oregon held off Green Bay 83-72 on Tuesday in the final campus game of the 2K Empire Classic in Eugene, Ore.

Paul White scored 10 points and Abu Kigab had a season-high nine points for the Ducks (4-1), who held a 17-point lead after Kigab’s layup with 13 minutes remaining before hanging on.

Sandy Cohen III had 18 points and six assists, and JayQuan McCloud and ShanQuan Hemphill had 10 points apiece for Green Bay (3-3), which won the subregional portion of the tournament.

McCloud made 3-pointers on consecutive possession to cut the Ducks’ lead to 66-60 with 6:21 remaining, and Cohen’s 3-pointer made it 74-70 with 2:02 left. Pritchard sank five free throws and Richardson hit four in the final 1:37 to keep the Ducks in front.

Oregon limited the Phoenix to 39.1 percent shooting from the floor, continuing a season-long trend. The Ducks have helped opponents to 32.8 percent from the field, second in Division I behind Tennessee.

The Ducks took advantage of a 28-14 foul disparity and made 33 of 42 free throws The Phoenix were 9 of 18 from the foul line.

The Ducks had a 40-34 rebounding edge and had seven blocked shots, four by Kenny Wooten.

Bol had 16 points in the first half, and Oregon took a 38-29 lead into the break. The Phoenix got within four points early in the second half, but Pritchard hit a pair of treys and Bol made a jump hook as the Ducks took a 48-35 lead that grew to 56-39 before Green Bay rallied.

Both teams lost to Iowa earlier in the tournament.

Oregon plays host to Texas Southern on Monday. Green Bay returns home to face Northern Illinois on Nov. 28.

