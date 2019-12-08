No. 13 Oregon tops Hawaii to end losing streak

EditorsNote: Updates: Pritchard’s rebound total in lead; minor edits throughout

Payton Pritchard’s 20 points and 11 assists helped No. 13 Oregon end a two-game losing streak with an 89-64 win over Hawaii on Saturday night in Eugene, Ore.

C.J. Walker added a career-high 18 points and Will Richardson had 16 off the bench for the Ducks (7-2). Oregon made 32 of 51 shots (62.7 percent) for the game.

The Ducks, who were coming off losses to Gonzaga and North Carolina, had struggled from the free-throw line in recent games but made 15 of 17 Saturday.

Eddie Stansberry led Hawaii with 24 points. Hawaii took 30 3-pointers and made 12, including seven by Stansberry.

Justin Webster added 12 points and Dawson Carper 11 for the Warriors (6-3).

A 17-1 run to start the second half turned a tight game into a comfortable Oregon lead. Pritchard hit two 3-pointers and Walker and Richardson made one each during that stretch of 6:41 into the half.

A Pritchard layup gave the Ducks a 54-35 lead with 13:19 left, and Walker’s open layup with 7:04 left gave Oregon a 70-49 advantage.

Walker, a freshman, had 14 points in the second half. Teammate Anthony Mathis had 11 points and six rebounds for the game.

The Ducks had to survive a first-half onslaught of 3-pointers by Stansberry, who knocked down four in the first 20 minutes despite being defended well. The Warriors were 7 of 15 from long range in the first half.

Oregon made 58.3 percent (14 for 24) of its shots in the first half but the score was tied at 34 at halftime.

The Warriors haven’t defeated a Top 25 team in the regular season since December 2011. They beat then-No. 23 California in the NCAA Tournament in 2016.

—Field Level Media