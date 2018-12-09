Bol posts double-double as Oregon rips Nebraska-Omaha

Kenny Wooten scored a career-high 20 points and Bol Bol added 18 points and 10 rebounds as Oregon defeated visiting Nebraska-Omaha 84-61 Saturday night in a nonconference game.

It was the fourth double-double of the season for Bol, a 7-foot-2 freshman who is the son of late NBA player Manute Bol. Bol also made two 3-pointers on four attempts.

Victor Bailey Jr. added 16 points and six rebounds for the Ducks (5-3), who snapped a two-game losing streak. Wooten, a sophomore forward, was 9 of 12 from the field and Bailey was 5 of 6, including four 3-pointers.

Zach Jackson led Omaha (3-7) with a game-high 21 points and JT Gibson scored 18 with five 3-pointers. The Mavericks suffered their fourth consecutive defeat and their third to a Pacific-12 Conference team this season after losing 79-75 at Colorado and 89-71 at Arizona State.

For Oregon, which opened a four-game homestand, the highlight might have been the debut of freshman small forward Louis King, a five-star recruit out of New Jersey. King missed the first seven games of the season after suffering a knee injury in a high school game in January.

King entered the game with 15:16 remaining in the first half and the Ducks leading just 7-5. King grabbed an offensive rebound and made a putback on his first trip down the floor and a little more than a minute later made a 3-pointer that sparked a 16-2 run.

King finished with 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting, including three 3-pointers, in 16 minutes.

Oregon shot 33 of 56 (58.9 percent) from the field and made 12 3-pointers, while Omaha was 21 of 50 (42 percent). The Mavericks attempted 31 3-pointers, making 12.

The Mavericks couldn’t compete with Oregon’s height advantage, as the Ducks had a 36-13 edge in rebounding and outscored Omaha 16-3 in second-chance points and 34-14 in the paint.

The Ducks led 44-23 at halftime, as Bol and Wooten each scored 10 points.

—Field Level Media