Oregon State grabs big lead, holds off Oregon

Tres Tinkle had 28 points and Ethan Thompson added 13 to lead the Oregon State Beavers to a 77-72 win over the host Oregon Ducks on Saturday night in the Pac-12 opener for both teams in Eugene, Ore.

The Beavers led by as many as 17 points in the second half and still were ahead by 15 with 10 minutes left, before the Ducks made their move.

Oregon used a 17-4 run late in the second half to take a 67-66 lead, and the Ducks led 72-71 with 1:10 left, but Oregon State held Oregon scoreless for the last 70 seconds while scoring six points to close out the game.

Louis King had 17 points and Paul White added 15 to lead the Ducks, who fell to 9-5 overall.

Stephen Thompson Jr. added 10 points for the Beavers, who improved to 10-4 overall. They shot 51 percent from the field in winning their second straight game.

In their first game without probable top-five NBA draft pick Bol Bol, the Ducks were shell-shocked at the beginning, as Oregon State jumped to a 38-25 halftime lead.

The Beavers blitzed the Ducks with a 13-3 run en route to finish the half and held Oregon to 33 percent shooting before the break. Tinkle had 12 points to lead the Beavers, who shot 52 percent from the field in the first half.

King had seven points in the first half to lead the Ducks.

Oregon finished the game shooting just 37.7 percent from the field, and 68.8 percent from the free-throw line. The Ducks were out-rebounded, 38-29, and finished the game with only 11 assists.

—Field Level Media