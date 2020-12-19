Oregon clamps down for easy victory over Portland

Chris Duarte scored 20 points and Oregon turned up the defensive intensity for an easy 81-40 nonconference victory over Portland on Saturday in Eugene, Or.

LJ Figueroa had 15 points and Eugene Omoruyi added 10 as the Ducks (6-1) held the Pilots (5-2) to 21 percent shooting (12 of 56), which was the lowest in Matthew Knight Arena history. It was the lowest point total by an Oregon opponent since Washington scored 40 in 2018.

It still was a bittersweet day for the Ducks, who learned that center N’Faly Dante was lost for the season because of a torn ACL that happened in a victory Thursday over San Francisco.

No Portland player scored in double figures, with Chase Adams leading the way with nine points. Takiula Fahrensohn and Latrell Jones each had seven points for the Pilots.

Oregon had a 42-26 rebounding advantage as Figueroa led the Ducks with six. A large advantage throughout allowed Oregon to get double-digit minutes out of nine different players.

The Ducks opened an early 8-3 lead after a 3-pointer by Omoruyi before going on an 8-0 run that put them up 19-5. The Ducks led 35-19 at halftime before a 15-0 run to open the second half put the game away.

Oregon won its sixth consecutive game after a season-opening defeat to Missouri and will move back into Pac-12 play Wednesday at home against UCLA.

Portland entered with an average just shy of 82 points per game but came nowhere near it Saturday while seeing a five-game winning streak come to an end. One of the victories in the win streak came against another Pac-12 team in Oregon State.

Portland’s previous low in a game this season was 72 against Seattle on Nov. 25.

