No. 14 Oregon opens big over Portland State

Junior guard Payton Pritchard scored 22 points to help No. 14 Oregon post an 84-57 season-opening victory over Portland State on Tuesday night at Eugene, Ore.

Pritchard connected on 6 of 7 field-goal attempts and hit all nine of his free-throw attempts. Senior forward Paul White added 15 points for the Ducks, who shot 55.1 percent from the field.

Highly regarded Oregon freshman center Bol Bol, the son of the late NBA shot-blocker extraordinaire Manute Bol, had 12 points, 12 rebounds and two blocked shots in 23 minutes in his college debut. Freshman forward Francis Okoro added 10 points.

Sophomore guard Holland Woods scored 13 points and senior forward Jamie Orme added 11 for Portland State. The Vikings shot just 28.8 percent from the field, including 5 of 35 from 3-point range.

Portland State stayed even with Oregon at 34 rebounds apiece but struggled to deal with the Ducks in the interior as Oregon posted a 42-24 edge in points in the paint.

The Ducks have won 21 straight home openers, dating back to a 56-54 loss to the Vikings in their 1997-98 home opener.

Portland State trailed by 16 at halftime but was within 57-46 after two free throws by sophomore forward Brendan Rumel with 11:04 left.

The Ducks answered with 12 straight points as Pritchard and sophomore guard Victor Bailey Jr. each scored four points during the spurt as the margin reached 23 with 6:46 remaining.

The lead topped out at 27 points on two free throws by Okoro with 57 seconds remaining.

Portland State shot just 25.6 percent in the second half and missed 15 of 16 3-point attempts.

Pritchard scored 18 first-half points and Oregon shot 61.5 percent while taking a 45-29 advantage at the break.

The Vikings led 15-13 after a basket by Woods with 12:43 left in the half. The Ducks went on a 23-7 tear, concluding it with 12 straight to take a 36-22 lead with 6:03 remaining.

The lead reached 18 at 45-27 on a 3-pointer by Bailey with 2:47 left.

—Field Level Media