Bol, Oregon pull away from San Diego

Bol Bol pumped in a game-high 20 points and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds Wednesday night as Oregon rallied in the second half to subdue San Diego 65-55 in Eugene, Ore.

Payton Pritchard stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Ducks (6-3), who shored up their defense and rebounding after halftime to snap the Toreros’ three-game winning streak.

Isaiah Pineiro paced San Diego (8-3) with 14 points and nine rebounds, while Olin Carter III added 12 points, 10 in the first half. Tyler Williams chipped in 11 and eight rebounds, going 3-for-6 from the 3-point arc.

After canning 47.8 percent of their first-half shots, the Toreros hit just 34.6 percent in the second half. Oregon also owned the glass to the tune of 24-13 in the final 20 minutes after being outboarded by seven in the first half.

Bol’s layup just over three minutes into the second half gave the Ducks the lead for good at 39-37. Oregon finally gained separation with a 9-2 spurt later in the half.

Bol grabbed the rebound of his missed shot and fed Pritchard for a 3-pointer from the left wing that made it 54-46 with 5:53 left, and Oregon kept the visitors at arm’s length from there.

Looking for a second win over a Pac-12 school to boost its resume for a possible at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament in March, San Diego controlled most of the first half. The Toreros took the lead on a 3-pointer by Isaiah Wright just 4:04 into the game and nursed it for the half’s remainder.

Alex Floresca’s stick-back with 9:26 left in the half upped the San Diego lead to 18-10 and forced Oregon coach Dana Altman to burn a 30-second timeout. Carter’s jumper with 4:31 remaining increased the Toreros’ advantage to 29-20.

However, the Ducks went on an 11-3 run to end the first half, capping it when Bol drained a straightaway 3-pointer with 12 seconds left that pulled them within 32-31 at intermission. San Diego outrebounded Oregon 18-11 in the half but committed eight turnovers.

—Field Level Media