Duarte's big second half leads No. 21 Oregon past Stanford

EditorsNote: fixes points off turnovers in penultimate graf

Slideshow ( 42 images )

Chris Duarte scored 14 of his 23 points in an important second-half sequence for No. 21 Oregon in the Ducks’ 73-56 win over Stanford on Saturday night at Eugene, Ore.

Duarte scored all of Oregon’s points in an 11-1 run that enabled the Ducks to pull away to a 68-54 lead with 3:55 remaining.

Oregon (8-1, 3-0 Pac-12) won its 28th straight game at home.

L.J. Figueroa added 13 points and 12 rebounds, Eric Williams Jr. had 12 points and six rebounds and Eugene Omoruyi added 15 points, five assists and four rebounds.

Stanford (5-3, 1-1) was without starter Daejon Davis, who is averaging 13.8 points per game, because of a lower-leg injury. He has been sidelined three times in the last four games.

Spencer Jones and Bryce Wills each had 12 points to lead the Cardinal. Oscar da Silva added 11 points and six rebounds and Ziaire Williams finished with 10 points and five rebounds.

After Stanford took its biggest lead of eight points three minutes into the game, Oregon rallied to take the lead, but the Cardinal again surged to a 27-20 advantage with 5:14 remaining in the first half.

Williams closed the half with a 3-pointer, cutting Stanford’s lead to 32-30 with six seconds remaining.

Jones and Wills combined for 16 points on 7 of 11 shooting from the field in the first half while their teammates had 16 points on 6 of 16 shooting.

Duarte and Williams each had nine points for Oregon in the first half, shooting a combined 7 of 18 from the field. The rest of the Ducks were 5 of 15.

Neither team had more than a three-point lead in the second half until Aaron Estrada made a 3-pointer with 8:44 left to put Oregon ahead 51-46, its biggest lead of the game at that point.

Oregon forced Stanford into 19 turnovers which contributed to the Ducks’ 17-8 edge in points off turnovers.

The Cardinal also made only 3 of 18 shots from 3-point range.

--Field Level Media