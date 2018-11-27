Hot shooter helps Texas Southern stun No. 18 Oregon

EditorsNote: fixes “pull within” in 11th graf; changes to “9:59” in next-to-last graf

Senior center Trayvon Reed scored 23 points on 9-of-9 shooting as visiting Texas Southern recorded a stunning 89-84 upset of No. 18 Oregon on Monday night at Eugene, Ore.

Sophomore guard John Jones added 20 points for the Tigers (2-4), who halted a four-game losing streak. Senior guard Jalyn Patterson notched 13 points and 11 assists, senior guard Derrick Bruce also had 13 points, and senior forward Jeremy Combs added 11.

Texas Southern’s losses including setbacks of 39 points to San Diego State, 37 to Gonzaga and 22 to Evansville.

Freshman center Bol Bol scored a season-high 32 points and collected 11 rebounds for the Ducks (4-2). Junior point guard Payton Pritchard added 14 points while sophomore guard Victor Bailey Jr. and freshman guard Will Richardson tallied 13 apiece.

Texas Southern held a 41-32 rebounding edge while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. The Tigers were 9 of 27 from 3-point range.

Oregon shot 48.5 percent from the field, including 11 of 31 from 3-point range.

Texas Southern recovered from a 13-point, second-half deficit to record its impressive victory.

Reed scored on alley-oop dunk pass from Patterson to snap a tie with 2:43 left and added two free throws 27 seconds later to give Texas Southern a 79-75 lead.

Oregon moved within two on two free throws by Richardson with 2:06 left.

Bruce scored the next six points, including four consecutive free throws, to make it 85-77 with 30 seconds remaining.

The Ducks made a dash on Richardson’s hoop and Bol’s 3-pointer to pull within three with 14 seconds left, but Patterson hit two free throws to make it a two-possession game as the Tigers closed it out.

Oregon looked to be in control when it ran off 10 straight points to take a 51-38 lead with 16:28 remaining.

However, Texas Southern responded with a 13-3 spurt to trim its deficit to 54-51 on Patterson’s jumper with 12:47 remaining.

The Tigers caught the Ducks at 59 on Reed’s dunk with 10:24 left. Reed slammed home another basket to give Texas Southern its first lead at 63-61 with 9:59 to play.

Bol had 16 points and seven rebounds in the first half as Oregon held a 39-32 lead at the break.

