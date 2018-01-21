Pritchard's clutch free throws help Ducks edge Bruins

Payton Pritchard scored 25 points Saturday night, but none bigger than his final four, to help the Oregon Ducks hold off the visiting UCLA Bruins 94-91.

After UCLA had battled all the way back from a 52-38 halftime deficit to pull within 90-89 with just eight seconds left, Pritchard hit a pair of free throws and then, after the Bruins’ Aaron Holiday also sank a pair, Pritchard made two more with two seconds left to seal the victory.

Holiday’s desperation 3-pointer afterward was off the mark.

The Ducks (13-7, 3-4) had lost 3 of 4 coming in and now get a week’s rest before hosting Oregon State next Saturday.

MiKyle McIntosh, who averages just under 10 points per game, helped the Ducks’ cause with 18 points and eight rebounds. Victor Bailey Jr. also chipped in 18 points off the bench.

Kris Wilkes led the way for UCLA (13-7, 4-4) with 21 points, while Thomas Welsh posted a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Jaylen Hands gave the Bruins 12 points, five rebounds and four assists off the bench, but also turned it over six times.

Holiday finished with 14 points on 3-of-10 shooting.

UCLA, which lost for the third consecutive game, heads to Berkeley for a game against Cal on Thursday before facing Stanford in Palo Alto on Saturday.

--Field Level Media