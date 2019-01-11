UCLA stuns Oregon with rally for OT win

Junior guard Prince Ali scored four of his 22 points in overtime as UCLA pulled off an improbable comeback to force extra time and earn an 87-84 victory over Oregon on Thursday in Eugene, Ore.

Sophomore guard Jaylen Hands scored 16 points and sophomore guard Kris Wilkes added 14 as UCLA (10-6, 3-0 Pac-12) improved to 3-0 under Murray Bartow. The interim coach took over when Steve Alford was fired on Dec. 31.

Freshman guard Louis King scored 15 of his 22 points after halftime for Oregon (9-6, 0-2), which lost for the third time in four games. Sophomore guard Victor Bailey added 20 points for the Ducks.

Oregon appeared headed for the victory, leading 72-59 with 2:31 remaining. The Bruins closed out regulation on a 21-8 run to forge an 80-80 tie, scoring six points in the final six seconds.

Ali made a 3-pointer with five seconds remaining to get the Bruins within 78-77 before Oregon’s Payton Pritchard made two free throws with three seconds left.

With two seconds remaining, Oregon intentionally fouled Hands, who made one free throw and purposely missed the second.

UCLA’s Chris Smith grabbed the rebound of the Hands miss and made a layup while getting fouled, tying the game 80-80. He missed the potential go-ahead free throw with less than a second remaining to send the game into an extra five minutes.

UCLA scored the last seven points of overtime to put the game away.

The Ducks were missing two main contributors. Freshman center Bol Bol is out for the season with a foot injury, and sophomore forward Kenny Wooten was on the bench due to a broken jaw.

Pritchard, who entered as the Ducks’ leading active scorer at 12.4 points per game, had just four points, all from the free-throw line in the final minute of the second half. Bol was averaging 21 points and 9.6 rebounds per game before he was injured.

Senior guard Paul White scored 16 points and freshman guard Will Richardson had 11 for Oregon.

The Bruins won despite committing 23 turnovers to the Ducks’ 12. Wilkes had seven turnovers for UCLA.

Freshman center Moses Brown had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Bruins, while freshman forward Jalen Hill added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

—Field Level Media