Duarte, No. 12 Oregon down UCLA

Chris Duarte scored 24 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead No. 12 Oregon to a 96-75 win over UCLA and a home sweep of the Los Angeles Pac-12 schools Sunday afternoon in Eugene, Ore.

Jan 26, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Chris Duarte (5) warms up on the court prior to the game against the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Duarte scored 20 of his points in a first half in which the Ducks (17-4, 6-2 Pac-12) forced 14 turnovers. Payton Pritchard added 19 points in his 130th consecutive start and the Ducks improved to 12-0 at home this season.

Jake Kyman’s 20 points led UCLA, which earned a split with the Oregon schools after Thursday’s win at Oregon State. Jalen Hill added 16 points and eight rebounds.

The Bruins (10-10, 3-4) had won two straight games before Sunday but have lost four of their last six. UCLA committed 23 total turnovers and were outscored 34-18 in points off turnovers.

Oregon scored 14 unanswered points early in the first half to take control, then added an 11-0 run later in the half. The Ducks made nine of 15 from 3-point territory in the first half, with Duarte and Pritchard combining for seven of 11.

Duarte finished a dream two-game set with 54 combined points, 17 rebounds and 14 steals, eight in Thursday’s double-overtime win over USC and six more on Sunday.

The Ducks took a 48-26 halftime lead and were never threatened in the second half. The Bruins only got as close as 56-41 on a 3-pointer from David Singleton with 14:35 to play.

Oregon took a 77-52 lead on a layup and free throw from Will Richardson with 7:58 left. Richardson added 16 points.

With the lopsided score, the Ducks were able to rest some regulars after back-to-back overtime games. They clinched their 10th consecutive winning season.

