Oregon has little trouble dispatching Southern Cal

Paul White, Louis King and Payton Pritchard combined for nine of Oregon’s 13 3-point baskets Sunday night as the Ducks rebounded from a tough loss to UCLA with a dominant 81-60 romp over Southern Cal in Pacific-12 Conference men’s basketball play in Eugene, Ore.

The win allowed Oregon (10-6, 1-2) to snap a two-game losing streak that included an 87-84 overtime defeat at home against UCLA on Thursday.

USC (9-8, 2-2), which suspended star freshman Kevin Porter Jr. on the eve of the game for what was labeled personal conduct issues, dropped a second straight on its visit to the Pac-12’s Oregon schools.

King hit 3- and two-point hoops and White added a free throw as the Ducks scored the first six points of the game and were never headed.

Oregon led by as many as 15 points in the first half and 26 in the second en route to the comfortable win.

White and King scored 19 points apiece to lead the Ducks, who had opened conference play with a pair of home losses.

White, King and Pritchard each made three 3-pointers. Oregon went 13-for-24 (54.2 percent) on 3-pointers and outscored the Trojans 39-15 from beyond the arc.

All nine of Pritchard’s points came on treys.

Will Richardson added 11 points and Victor Bailey Jr. 10 for the Ducks.

King also found time for game-highs with eight rebounds and six assists.

Jonah Mathews had 15 points, Bennie Boatwright 13 to go with a team-high seven rebounds, and Nick Rakocevic 11 points for USC, which was coming off an overtime loss at Oregon State on Thursday.

Oregon outshot USC 55.8 percent to 42.6 percent.

—Field Level Media