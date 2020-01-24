No. 12 Oregon outlasts Southern Cal in double-overtime

EditorsNote: Corrects time of game-tying 3 in penultimate graf; other minor edits

Jan 23, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Anthony Mathis (32) drives to the basket past USC Trojans forward Max Agbonkpolo (23) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Duarte scored nine of his 30 points in two overtimes, including a key 3-pointer along with a steal and layup in the second overtime, leading No. 12 Oregon to a 79-70 win over Southern California on Thursday night in Eugene, Ore.

Duarte added 11 rebounds and eight steals, and Payton Pritchard had 24 points as the Ducks (16-4, 5-2 Pac-12) improved to 11-0 at home this season with their 16th straight win at Matthew Knight Arena going back to last season.

Onyeka Okongwu scored 23 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked six shots for the Trojans (15-4, 4-2). USC had won nine of its last 10 games until Thursday’s loss.

Both teams played overtime games last Saturday and each came away with a victory, Oregon at Washington and USC at home over Stanford.

USC rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to take a four-point lead late in regulation time. Two Nick Rakocevic free throws gave USC its first lead since a 3-2 advantage early in the game at 59-58 with 2:17 to go, and Jonah Mathews drilled a 3 from the top of the arc to make it 62-58.

The Ducks forced overtime with a Pritchard layup with 26 seconds left, tying it at 62. It was 67-all after the first overtime before Duarte’s 3 with 2:59 left in the second overtime gave Oregon a 74-68 lead.

Pritchard drew oohs and aahs from the home crowd when he crossed over Mathews on a fast break for a layup. Moments later, with 17:42 to play in the second half, he found Duarte for a corner 3-pointer to become the first player in Pac-12 history with 1,500 career points, 600 career assists and 500 career rebounds.

He needed only four assists to reach 600, and had seven on Thursday.

Pritchard sparked a 10-0 run for Oregon after USC tied the game at 32 in the first 20 seconds of the second half.

USC made it 51-45 on a 3 from Mathews with 8:50 left to play, but Duarte put in a layup in transition to put the Ducks in front 56-45.

The Trojans responded with an 11-0 run that included an Okongwu dunk and a Mathews 3 to tie the score at 56 with 5:21 left.

The Ducks led by as many as eight points in the first half and only trailed for 13 seconds in the first 20 minutes.

