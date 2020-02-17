No. 17 Oregon tops Utah, keeps pace in Pac-12

EditorsNote: Changed shooting percentage in 3rd graf, minor edits

A general view as Oregon Ducks and Utah Utes players warm up prior to their game at Matthew Knight Arena.

Payton Pritchard scored 17 of his game-high 25 points in the first half, and No. 17 Oregon rolled to an 80-62 win over visiting Utah on Sunday night in Eugene, Ore.

Will Richardson added 18 points, six assists and six rebounds for the Ducks (20-6, 9-4 Pac-12). Oregon kept pace with No. 16 Colorado at the top of the Pac-12 standings, winning their second straight game after back-to-back losses.

Oregon made 57.7 percent of its shots for the game. The Ducks made 10 of 15 3-pointers in the first half, with Pritchard hitting 5 of 6 and Richardson all three of his attempts.

Rylan Jones led the Utes (14-11, 5-8) with 18 points. Utah lost its fourth game in the past six.

An Addison Patterson layup with 9:11 left in the first half gave the Ducks a 26-13 lead, and after four straight Timmy Allen free throws later helped the Utes make it a seven-point game, Oregon went on an 11-2 run to go up 40-24.

Pritchard’s fifth 3 of the half was the final basket in that stretch, with 4:30 to go. The Ducks took a 44-30 lead into halftime.

Oregon’s consistency in shooting was a turnaround from three straight games in which they went eight minutes or more without a made basket.

Utah cut the lead to eight just before the midpoint of the second half when Allen beat a double team and bounced a pass to Mikael Jantunen for a layup with 11:38 to play in the game. That made it 55-47.

Oregon responded with an 8-1 run to take a 15-point lead, and the Utes couldn’t rally, going almost eight minutes of the half without a basket.

Shakur Juiston’s attempted dunk hit the front of the rim, bounced up and dropped through the net with 4:34 left, giving Oregon a 67-51 lead. Juiston scored 11 points.

Oregon reached the 20-win mark for the 10th straight season.

