Nowell breaks late tie, leads Washington over Oregon

Jaylen Nowell made three free throws to break a tie with 1.6 seconds left after being fouled on a desperation 3-point attempt as Washington remained the lone unbeaten team in Pacific-12 Conference play with a 61-56 victory against Oregon on Thursday night at Eugene, Ore.

Nowell scored a game-high 20 points for the Huskies (15-4, 6-0), who scored the game’s final 10 points. The sophomore guard also had six rebounds and two assists.

David Crisp scored 18 points, including four 3-pointers, and had five assists for Washington, which won its eighth consecutive game. Noah Dickerson added 11 points, four rebounds and three assists. The Huskies won in Eugene for the first time since 2010 and got their first victory at Matthew Knight Arena.

Freshmen Louis King and Miles Norris were the only players in double figures for the Ducks (11-8, 2-4) with 19 and 11 points, respectively.

The Ducks had the ball with 19.3 seconds left and the score tied with a chance to take last shot. They worked the ball methodically up the court, but Payton Pritchard slipped at the top of lane and lost the ball. Nowell picked it up, drove past midcourt and pulled up from about 30 feet for a 3-point try but was fouled by Pritchard.

The Ducks used a 14-0 run to overcome a double-digit deficit in the second half, taking a 56-51 lead with 2:33 left.

Oregon’s Kenny Wooten was called for goaltending on a shot by Nowell with 2:06 left to end the run.

Nowell then hit a 3-pointer with 1:27 left to tie it at 56-56.

Oregon’s inbounds pass following Nowell’s go-ahead free throws went out of bounds, and Matisse Thybulle made two foul shots for the final margin.

Oregon made the first basket just 15 seconds into the game but then went scoreless for 8:26 as the Huskies went on a 13-0 run.

Washington led 27-19 at the half, forcing 10 turnovers and limiting the Ducks to just seven field goals. Crisp scored eight points, Nowell had seven and Dickerson five before the intermission.

