Oregon blows out Washington

Freshman forward Troy Brown Jr. scored 16 of his game-high 21 points in the first half to lead Oregon to a 65-40 Pac-12 Conference victory over Washington on Thursday night at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.

Payton Pritchard finished with 12 points and eight assists, and freshman forward Kenny Wooten added 12 points and a career-high seven blocks for the Ducks (16-8, 6-5 Pac-12). Oregon improved to 136-15 under coach Dana Altman when holding opponents to under 70 points, including 104-7 over the past six seasons.

Junior forward Noah Dickerson finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds for Washington, which was coming in off a 78-75 upset of No. 9 Arizona and had a four-game win streak snapped. The Huskies (17-7, 7-4) shot just 27.8 percent and finished with more turnovers (16) than field goals (15).

Oregon, coming in off a 35-point blowout loss to Stanford that was the worst of the eight-year Altman era in Eugene, jumped out to a 16-10 lead in the first eight minutes behind a pair of 3-pointers by Pritchard and eight points from Brown.

Both teams then traded long scoring droughts that lasted over five minutes each. Washington went on a 9-0 run capped by back-to-back dunks by Matisse Thybulle and Jaylen Nowell to go ahead 19-16.

Oregon, behind eight points by Brown, answered with a 12-0 run and held the Huskies to just one field goal in the final 7:16 while building a 28-21 halftime lead.

The cold shooting continued at the start of the second half for Washington, which managed just one field goal in the first five minutes as Oregon increased its lead to 36-24 on a dunk by Wooten. A three-point play by Brown increased the Ducks’ advantage to 46-30 with 11:10 remaining, and the Huskies never got closer than 10 points the rest of the way as the Ducks ended the contest on a 17-2 run.

The 40 points were the fewest in a game this season for Washington. The previous low came in a 74-53 loss at UCLA on New Year’s Eve.

--Field Level Media