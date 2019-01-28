Oregon clamps down, polishes off Washington State

Louis King pumped in a game-high 22 points Sunday and Oregon held Washington State to 19 points in the second half in posting a 78-58 Pac-12 Conference win in Eugene, Ore.

Kenny Wooten came off the bench to score 20 for the Ducks (12-8, 3-4), canning 8 of 10 shots from the field and joining King in tying a career high. Paul White added 18 as Oregon sank 61.5 percent of its field goal tries in the second half, including 6 of 12 from behind the arc.

Robert Franks paced the Cougars (8-12, 1-6) with 19 points, while CJ Elleby stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Jeff Pollard chipped in 10 points, hitting all five of his shots from the field.

Washington State couldn’t replicate its first-half performance, in which it connected on 17 of 22 shots to take a 39-35 halftime lead. The Cougars made only 8 of 24 from the field and also committed 10 turnovers in the second half.

The Ducks took the lead for good when King dunked with 14:21 left in the game off a Miles Norris assist to make it 46-44. Washington State hung around for close to six minutes after that, getting within 58-53 at the 8:53 mark when Elleby sank a foul shot.

But Oregon finished the game on a 20-5 run. The Ducks ripped off 10 straight points over about five minutes, starting the spurt with a dunk from Wooten and ending it when Payton Pritchard scored in transition off a King assist for a 68-53 cushion with 4:03 remaining.

It was a sharp contrast to the first half, when the teams were tied 12 times and exchanged the lead seven times. Elleby’s layup with 5:41 remaining put the Cougars ahead 32-30. At that point, they were 14 of 16 from the field.

Jervae Robinson’s layup with 37 seconds on the clock let Washington State head for intermission with a four-point lead.

