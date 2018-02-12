Oregon maintains home mastery of Washington State

Sophomore guard Payton Pritchard recorded 19 points and a season-best 10 assists to help Oregon notch an 84-57 victory over Washington State on Sunday night in Pac-12 play at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.

The Ducks (17-8, 7-5 Pac-12) won for the fifth time in the past six games. The Cougars (9-15, 1-11) have lost seven straight games and 11 of 12.

Freshman forward Troy Brown had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Oregon. Senior forward MiKyle McIntosh and freshman guard Victor Bailey Jr. scored 13 points apiece, and freshman forward Kenny Wooten contributed 10 points and eight rebounds.

Sophomore guard Malachi Flynn scored 16 points and junior guard Viont‘e Daniels added 11 for the Cougars. Washington State was without leading scorer Robert Franks (17.9 points per game), as the junior forward sat out due to a knee injury.

The Cougars lost for the eighth consecutive visit to Oregon. Their last win in Eugene came on Jan. 17, 2009, when current coach Ernie Kent was the head man at Oregon.

The Ducks shot 50.9 percent from the field and made 11 of 28 3-point attempts. Washington State shot 39.2 percent and hit 10 of 28 from long range while dropping to 0-9 in true road games this season.

Washington State trailed by 12 in the opening minute of the second half but scored eight of the next nine points to creep within 42-37 on Flynn’s basket with 16:35 left. The Cougars were again down five with 13:40 remaining after senior forward Drick Bernstine scored back-to-back baskets.

Oregon answered with an 11-3 surge that included a four-point play from Bailey to hold a 57-44 advantage with 10:55 to play. A short time later, the Ducks rattled off 10 consecutive points to increase their lead to 67-48 with 5:42 left.

Oregon later finished the contest on a 14-0 surge.

Pritchard had 11 points and five assists in the first half, and Oregon possessed a 38-28 advantage at the break.

The Ducks used a 13-2 burst to take an eight-point lead with 11:32 left in the half before junior forward Davante Cooper’s layup capped a 12-5 push as Washington State cut its deficit to 21-20 with 7:18 remaining. Pritchard followed with six points during an 8-0 burst as Oregon increased the margin to nine with 4:52 to play.

