Pritchard, McIntosh carry Ducks in OT win over Cougars

Oregon guard Payton Pritchard scored 18 and made the go-ahead layup with 28 seconds remaining in overtime and MiKyle McIntosh added 18 points when the sixth-seeded Ducks advanced to the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament with a sluggish 64-62 victory over Washington State at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Elijah Brown had 10 points and Troy Brown had eight points and 11 rebounds for the Ducks (21-11), who did not lead until McIntosh made a layup with 59.7 seconds remaining in regulation while avenging a two-point loss to the Cougars last Thursday.

Malachi Flynn had 22 points and Robert Franks had 16 for the Cougars (12-19), who had won two of four.

Flynn’s 3-pointer with 31 seconds remaining sent the game into overtime at 53, and his jumper and free throw gave the Cougars a 62-59 lead with 1:20 left in overtime before the Ducks scored the final five points.

Troy Brown made a layup to get the Ducks close, Pritchard’s layup with 28 seconds left put the Ducks ahead 63-62.

Kenny Wooten blocked a Flynn drive at the other end before Pritchard missed two free throws with nine seconds left. Troy Brown was fouled as he got the offensive rebound, and he made one two free throws with 6.8 seconds.

Wooten blocked a layup by Milan Acquaah in the final seconds to end the game.

Oregon, the defending Pac-12 tournament champion and a Final Four participant last season, will meet Oregon State in the quarterfinals. Oregon split the season series with Oregon State, each winning at home.

Franks’ jumper gave Washington State a 32-21 lead, their biggest of the game.

Oregon went to a full-court press with 17 minutes remaining and gradually got back into the game.

Acquaah had 11 points and Drick Bernstine had nine rebounds for the Cougars, but Acquaah’s 3-pointer with 8:44 remaining in regulation was their last field until Flynn tied the game.

The Cougars were 7-of-22 from 3-point range and made a school record 341 threes, third in Pac-12 history.

—Field Level Media