Oregon gives coach his 600th win in rout

Oregon coach Dana Altman got his 600th career victory as the Ducks defeated visiting Alabama State 114-56 on Friday night in Eugene, Ore.

Freshman Victor Bailey Jr. led six Ducks in double figures with 18 points. Freshman Troy Brown added 15 points and six assists, and sophomore Payton Pritchard chipped in 13 points and seven assists.

Freshman Kenny Wooten had a good all-around game as he finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds and five blocked shots.

It was Oregon’s best shooting performance of the year as the Ducks shot 62.5 (40 of 64) percent from the field and 62.5 percent (15 of 24) from beyond the arc.

Oregon’s offense was nearly unstoppable as the Ducks forced 17 turnovers, allowing themselves to get out in transition and finish with 23 fast-break points. The Ducks also had a season-high 29 assists on 40 made buckets.

Likewise, they held Alabama State to 34.5 percent (20-of-54) shooting and 36.8 percent (7-of-19) from three-point territory. Reginald Gee led the Hornets with 15 points, including going 3-for-6 from beyond the arc.

Oregon was never in trouble as the Ducks went on a 39-11 run in the first half to put the game away early. They led 59-26 at the break thanks to 13 points apiece by Brown and Pritchard.

The Ducks will have one day off before finishing up their four-game home stand to begin the season on Sunday. Oregon faces Ball State at 6 p.m.