Broncos’ half court shot ends Ducks’ 46-game home win streak

The nation’s longest home winning streak is now over.

After a disappointing performance at last week’s Phil Knight 80 Invitational, Oregon (5-3) was dealt a crushing 73-70 loss to visiting Boise State (7-1), ending the streak at 46.

Oregon’s Payton Pritchard appeared to force overtime when he hit a driving layup with four seconds left to tie the game at 70. But Boise State’s inbounds pass found Lexus Williams, who then hit an improbable 3-point shot from beyond half court for the win.

Pritchard continued his hot shooting with a game-high 28 points on 9 of 16 from the field, including 3-for-7 from beyond the arc.

Elijah Brown was the only other Duck in double-figures with 17 points. Oregon freshman Troy Brown Jr. didn’t play after suffering a concussion against Oklahoma in the final round of the PK80 on Sunday.

Chandler Hutchinson led the Broncos with a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds. Zach Haney added 17 points while Justinian Jessup chipped in 15.

Much like the PK80, Oregon was dominated at the free-throw line. The Ducks shot a perfect 10-for-10 but thanks to 22 fouls, allowed Boise State to take 25 attempts, 18 of which were converted.

With 9:43 remaining in the game, the Ducks held their largest lead at 56-48. But over the next five minutes, the Broncos went on a 16-2 run to take a 64-58 lead.

The Ducks had the chance to take the lead with under a minute left. Oregon missed three shots -- while grabbing two offensive rebounds -- but couldn’t convert.

Oregon has a week off before returning to host Colorado State next Friday.