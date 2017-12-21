Pritchard leads Oregon past Central Arkansas

Led by Payton Pritchard’s 24 points, Oregon wrapped up its nonconference slate with a 96-82 victory over visiting Central Arkansas on Wednesday in Eugene, Ore.

Pritchard, who knocked down six 3-pointers and shot 7-for-11 from the field, added eight assists and six rebounds.

Mikyle McIntosh added 17 points and six rebounds while Troy Brown Jr. chipped in 14 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Ducks (10-3).

Jordan Howard did all he could to keep Central Arkansas (6-7) in the game. He finished with 35 points on 12-of-17 shooting, including an 8-of-9 performance from beyond the arc. Mathieu Kamba was the only other Bear in double figures, finishing with 14 points.

The Ducks were caught off guard by Central Arkansas’ hot start, finding themselves down 14-12 five minutes into the game. However, Oregon settled down and ran off an 18-0 run over the next 6:30 to take firm control of the game.

A Howard 3-pointer cut Oregon’s lead to under double digits late in the first half, but a 9-1 run secured the Ducks’ 55-40 lead at the break.

The second half saw Central Arkansas make a run to once again cut Oregon’s lead to nine with under seven minutes to play. The Ducks responded with 11-4 run to take a commanding 89-73 edge with 2:46 to play.

Oregon finished the game shooting 62.1 percent (36-for-58) from the field and 60 percent (12-of-20) from beyond the arc. The Ducks dished out 22 assists and outrebounded the Bears 34-25.

Central Arkansas shot 30 of 62 (48.4 percent) overall, including 13 of 26 from 3-point range.

The Ducks have nine days off for Christmas before beginning Pac-12 play on Dec. 29 against Utah in Eugene. Central Arkansas opens Southland Conference action at home against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Dec. 28.